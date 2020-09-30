Fundraising active for the new Peyton Parker Lane Playground

YORK – There’s been a lot of fundraising going on for the exciting new Peyton Parker Lane Playground.

On Sept. 12, the Poker Run put on by the Wild Hawgs Motorcycle Club raised $1,800.

On Sept. 15, Brett and Jill Speece of Friend, who recently lost their son, Isaac (who was disabled and hit by a motorist while being taken on a walk) were trying to find a way to celebrate their son’s first birthday in heaven, so they did a basket raffle in his honor and raised $6,000 – all of which was donated to the future playground project.

On Sept. 16, the York Eagles Auxiliary Club had a hamburger feed – they sold over 400 hamburgers in 2 ½ hours and raised close to $6,500. There were many businesses who contributed to the event, for chairs, tables, set-up, food product, etc.

On Sept. 18, St. Joseph’s Middle School Student Council sold pumpkins and held raffle for the three largest pumpkins. All the raffle sells were to be matched and donated to the project – it is expected that will come in just under $600, according to the project organizers.

Also, Julie Hoffman (one of the organizers of the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project, says the Speeces have also pledged $10,000, from their son’s memorials, to the project.