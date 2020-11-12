Fundraisers

• Mark your calendars for Runza Day on Wednesday, Nov. 18! On that day 10% of Runza proceeds go directly to TeamMates! Help spread the word and enjoy a delicious meal at Runza all while benefiting TeamMates! Like many other things right now, TeamMates looks differently since our matches cannot meet face to face; however, we will still be awarding $5,000 in scholarships to local seniors this spring. Covid has interfered with a number of our fundraising efforts, but Runza Day is an easy (and tasty) way you can help. Plan to eat a meal at Runza that day with your family. Encourage your coworkers to get their lunch at Runza. Purchase Runza gift cards to give as gifts for birthdays, graduations, etc. Purchase frozen Runzas to serve at your next party.

• York General Auxiliary will kick off their annual Star of Lights Campaign on Thursday, Nov. 26 and it will run through Dec. 31. Donation will be accepted at www.yorkgeneralauxiliary.org or you can mail them to: York General Auxiliary, 2222 N. Lincoln Avenue, York, NE, 68467 or drop them off at that location.