Fundraisers

• Mark your calendars for Runza Day on Wednesday, Nov. 18! On that day 10% of Runza proceeds go directly to TeamMates! Help spread the word and enjoy a delicious meal at Runza all while benefiting TeamMates! Like many other things right now, TeamMates looks differently since our matches cannot meet face to face; however, we will still be awarding $5,000 in scholarships to local seniors this spring. Covid has interfered with a number of our fundraising efforts, but Runza Day is an easy (and tasty) way you can help. Plan to eat a meal at Runza that day with your family. Encourage your coworkers to get their lunch at Runza. Purchase Runza gift cards to give as gifts for birthdays, graduations, etc. Purchase frozen Runzas to serve at your next party.
• York General Auxiliary will kick off their annual Star of Lights Campaign on Thursday, Nov. 26 and it will run through Dec. 31. Donation will be accepted at www.yorkgeneralauxiliary.org or you can mail them to: York General Auxiliary, 2222 N. Lincoln Avenue, York, NE, 68467 or drop them off at that location.
• McCormicks Heating and Air will host their Annual Blue Valley Toy’s, Toiletry & Food Drive. Items needed are soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toilet paper, toothbrushes and shampoo. Also need cereals, peanut butter and jelly, pasta and pasta sauce and all canned foods. Any type of toy will put a smile on a little one's face. Warm weather gear such as hats and gloves are always needed as well. Monetary donations are accepted to buy things that are not as easily donated like milk, bread, meats and other items that have shorter expiration dates. Donations will be accepted at McCormick's Heating & Air Conditioning (302 N Grant Ave) until Dec. 12. #Together we can make a difference.
• York FFA Holiday sales are up and running. We are selling fruit and other items online due to COVID-19. Students will still deliver the week of Dec. 7. All orders must be complete by Nov. 13. To Order: 1. Go to www.yorkffa.com 2. Click on Holiday Sales 2020 3. Select the drop-down menu 4. Order what you want 5. Check out online using a credit or debit card 6. During check out you can list Brynn or Reese Hirschfeld and we will deliver your order. Thank you again for considering placing an order. All profit will be dedicated to Brynn or Reese to use in the future within FFA. Give Jason at 402-366-5231 with questions.
• Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School and Little Blessings Preschool will hold their “Believe in our Future” auction virtually this year! This year's event will be in an online auction format and items will be available to view in the Emmanuel Church Fellowship Hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Online bidding will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22. A to-go meal, catered by Chances R, will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are $10/person and anyone wanting to purchase a meal can email believefundraiser@gmail.com or call the school office at 402.362.6575. Meal reservations are due by Friday, Nov. 13.
