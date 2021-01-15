Fun for safety’s sake: Tiny tots make big splashes at YP&R class

YORK – Helping tiny tots splash and play has kept Karah Perdue coming back to the York Community Center as a Water Babies instructor for 10 years.

“I was pregnant with my first child and I was approached to start teaching this when the other instructor left,” Perdue said. “I thought it would be a great opportunity for me to learn how to teach kids and I thought it would be a really great way to give back to the community.”

York Parks & Rec’s Water Babies class – taught at the Community Center Swimming Pool – is for ages 6 months to 4 years old. It teaches swimming readiness in a fun, comfortable environment. “Whether you feel like your child has become a great swimmer or is comfortable with the water it’s 30 minutes of you enjoying time with your kid and spending just focusing on them and focusing on the skill,” Perdue said.

Becoming comfortable in the water should be taught early, Perdue said. “Water a lot of times is very scary for parents. It’s good to know the cues and it’s good for them to work together and have that mutual respect for the water.”