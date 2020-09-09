Fun Club Chit Chat: State Fair memories

The State Fair has come and gone.
I wasn’t there this year and, I have to admit, it makes me a little sad. Due to COVID-19, the Nebraska State Fair was limited to 4-H and FFA this year. I’m so glad they gave the kids a chance to show their work, but it sure created a different Labor Day weekend for me personally and for the Fun Club.
I honestly don’t remember NOT going to the State Fair. As a 4-H kid growing up, going to the fair was something my family did every year. In the early years, I recall tailgating in the parking lot before we even knew tailgating was a word, or that it was cool.
With four older 4-H siblings, someone in my family always seemed to get an exhibit or activity selected to compete at the fair. When it was my turn, I tended to shine in the presentation contest. Those well-rehearsed show-and-tell demonstrations have served me well through the years. When my wool dress or dinner rolls or photography exhibit had that magic “Selected for State Fair” sticker on it -- well there was nothing better.
As a college student at UNL, I was a frequent volunteer in the 4-H Building and especially in the University 4-H Food Stand. There was no air conditioning in the building in those days. It was always hot and I was probably on my feet all day. I couldn’t do it today, but when I was 20 I thought it was fun.
Those of you who know me from the 1970’s know that my first job out of college was as the Extension Educator for York, Fillmore and Thayer Counties. They called us Extension Agents or Home Agents back in those days, but I really like the current title better.
Those were the years I helped take hundreds of York County 4-H exhibits to the fair. I still have a soft spot for the wonderful families who were active in 4-H at that time and I can even recall many of the winning exhibits our local 4-H’ers created back then. During those years I would help display or help with judging and, of course, I’d always be there to load up the car and take exhibits home again when the fair was over.
There were a few years when our children were pre-school age and I was no longer with the Extension Service that I may not have attended the fair. But even during those years I often helped behind the scenes with state 4-H events. And I remember at least a few times hiring a babysitter and Dave and I would zip off to Lincoln to enjoy a State Fair concert.
When our own kids were in 4-H, there were once again many reasons to go to the fair. These days, you can go on-line and find out what ribbon you received, but back then we would race around the 4-H building hunting for their exhibits to find what ribbon was attached. And during some of those years when one or other of our daughters would get selected for the 4-H Fashion Show, that was the frosting on the cake.
I’ve continued to help with the State 4-H Fashion Revue and Dave has photographed the participants in that event up until this year. Concern over COVID-19 caused us to turn down that opportunity. But my involvement with the fair in more recent years has, of course, been with the York Fun Club.
Some of you know that my very first week helping with the Fun Club was actually State Fair Week in 2001. It was a busy week as there were a couple of trips scheduled to the State Fair for shows. I learned quickly there’s always a lot of planning and preparation involved in Fun Club trips. But I obviously didn’t mind as that was nineteen years ago.
When the Fair moved to Grand Island in 2010, the Fun Club made trips to the new location for shows, especially the daytime performances that were brought in for Older Nebraskans Day. Through the years, the Fun Club has taken hundreds of seniors to enjoy the likes of Mel Tellis, Ronnie Milsap, B.J. Thomas, the Righteous Brothers and others.
It’s hard to pick a favorite but, for me, it may have been Tony Orlando. Who doesn’t love his hits like “Tie a Yellow Ribbon,” “Knock Three Times,” and “Sweet Gypsy Rose”? Last year was fun with three Motown groups. Hearing some of those great hits of the Drifters, the hilarious songs of the Coasters like “Yakety Yak” and the romantic sounds of the Platters sure took me back.
This year the Fair didn’t even get to announce the show selected for Older Nebraskans Day before the COVID cancellations started. Unfortunately so many of us weren’t able to enjoy the fun at the fair this year, but possibly that will make next year’s Nebraska State Fair all the sweeter!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.