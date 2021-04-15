 Skip to main content
Friendship Club holds meeting
YORK – Thirteen members of the York Friendship Club met April 7.

They joined in the Doxology before the meal at Chances R on Wednesday, April 7. Hostesses were Marcia Hoover and Cheryl Van Housen.

The Pledge of Allegiance began the business meeting; minutes and treasurer’s report were presented.  President Bonnie Wilson reminded all that there would be eight rounds of pitch as decided at a meeting in 2019.  All were reminded that rejoining after this date means that dues are only five dollars for the rest of the year.  The president’s thought for the day:  “The April wind roars like a lion in the sky; and makes us shiver as he passes by.”

Birthdays this month are those of Betty Fredericks and Bonnie Wilson. 

Pitch winners were Marcia Hoover, Bev Eklund and Wilma Suckstorf. 

The next meeting is May 5 with Bonnie Maring and Karen Peters as hosts selecting Chances R salad bar as entrée.

