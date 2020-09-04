 Skip to main content
Friendship Club holds meeting
YORK -- Twelve hardy souls ventured out for the first meeting since COVID closed down the Friendship Club the previous March – the meeting was held on Wednesday, September 2.

Beverly Bornschlegl said a prayer before the meal selected by hostesses Claudia Braden and Dian Hardy with everyone socially distanced at Chances R.

The Pledge of Allegiance began the business meeting. Minutes and treasurer’s report were given. A bill for bridge score pads was approved unanimously.

LeAnn McGregor moved and Karen Peters seconded that the club would meet again in October on the first Wednesday as conditions allow. The callers will call as usual.

A reminder was given that dues can be paid as usual in October so the annual charity projects can be allocated in December. President Wilson’s thought for the day was, “Stay safe.”

A birthday donation was given by Dian Hardy.

Bridge winners were Jeanne Huff, Jayne Jackson and Joan Peterson.

Pitch winners were Joyce Hamling, Karen Peters and Bonnie Wilson.

Next month’s meeting will be on October 7, with Karen Peters and Bonnie Maring as hostesses.

