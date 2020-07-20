YORK – Health authorities have confirmed that there are four new cases of COVID-19 in York County, bringing the cumulative total to 58.
Four Corners Health officials say there are currently 10 active cases in York County.
The cumulative number of cases in Seward County is now up to 59 with 11 of those considered to be active.
Butler County’s cumulative number remains at 54 with 50 recoveries.
And Polk County’s cumulative number remains at 12 with everyone seeing full recoveries.
Since the pandemic began, 183 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Four Corners Health District.
Testing continues as well. In York County, so far, there have been 1,492 people tested. In Seward County, 1,406 people have been tested. A total of 737 have been tested in Butler County. And 414 people have been tested in Polk County.
Four Corners officials say they have been reconciling data with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. “It has been a question in some cases where to assign the county of residence, so some case counts may have changed as residences were assigned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.