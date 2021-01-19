Four Corners Health Department receives Community Service Award

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is this year’s recipient of the Community Service Award.
The York Area Chamber of Commerce honored the Four Corners staff and board for their ongoing, tireless and pretty much endless work and effort throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Four Corners Health Department is one of 18 regional public health departments in Nebraska – it serves Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties.
The department has been in place since 2003.
The mission of Four Corners Health is to “promote health, prevent disease and protect the environment, improving the health of the Four Corners community.”
The department has grown to include health surveillance, public health nursing services, emergency preparedness and response, chronic disease prevention, safe driving programs, cancer control activities, and many other health promotion, prevention, safety, and preparedness activities.
There are 11 part-time and full-time employees – the office is located in York.
It is also governed by a board of health consisting of 10 members from the four member-counties: A county board member from each county, a “spirited” member from each county, a medical doctor and a dentist.
Members of the Four Corners Board of Health from York County are York County Commissioner Jack Sikes, Margaret Brink (Spirited Member), Dr. Jillian Fickenscher (MD) and Dr. Scott Wieting (DDS).
The director of the Four Corners Health Department is Laura McDougall. She moved to York in 2002, along with her husband, Richard, and her children, Ian and Maria. She began her public health career in 2003 at Four Corners, and became its executive director in 2016. During her time at Four Corners, she developed its Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program, Health Surveillance Program, and has been project director in working with local hospitals and clinics on care coordination pilots. She presently serves on the York Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, the Nebraska Rural Health Association Board as secretary, and Vice President of Friends of Public Health.