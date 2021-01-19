Four Corners Health Department receives Community Service Award

The director of the Four Corners Health Department is Laura McDougall. She moved to York in 2002, along with her husband, Richard, and her children, Ian and Maria. She began her public health career in 2003 at Four Corners, and became its executive director in 2016. During her time at Four Corners, she developed its Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program, Health Surveillance Program, and has been project director in working with local hospitals and clinics on care coordination pilots. She presently serves on the York Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, the Nebraska Rural Health Association Board as secretary, and Vice President of Friends of Public Health.