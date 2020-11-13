For your virtual entertainment

Three men find themselves desperate for a miracle in Digging up the Boys by Laura Lundgren Smith. Directed by junior Chris Martens, the one-act unfolds the struggles of Floyd, Paul, and Jack, played by Bryce Smith, Justus Coppinger, and Eli Embray, as they are trapped in a collapsed mine. The mining company leaves the families in the dark as the men are seen as “no-counts” in a class-conscious society. As those above and below anxiously await any news, secrets unfold that will change their lives forever.

“I chose this play because it is a well-written drama that I knew would help the cast grow as actors and myself grow as a director,” mentioned Martens. “It deals with some very emotional topics and challenging issues, and I really liked the time period and setting of the script. The audience will be moved by the real emotions of the characters as they try to find the meaning behind their circumstance.”

When asked what elements of directing Martens enjoyed he said, “A lot of my cast is relatively new to theatre, so sharing my knowledge of theatre and showing them how to build characters or experience real emotions on stage has been one of my favorite parts of directing a show.”

The cast also includes Kelsey Beck, Alyssa Shaw, Kyla Gilstrap, and Luke Dovel. Sophomore Ashlee Jimmerson is assistant directing.