For your virtual entertainment

YORK -- The York College Theatre Department is presenting two one-act plays for virtual audiences this week, November 13-14. The performances begin streaming at 7 p.m. To access the live-streaming link register at www.york.edu/boxoffice
At the Bottom of Lake Missoula by Ed Monk tells the story of a college sophomore’s tragic loss of her family. Pam, played by Carys Pitman, isolates herself to try and lessen the sadness and guilt but through a persistent classmate’s kindness, realizes that healing doesn’t have to be so lonely. This one-act is directed by recent theatre graduate Olivia Nabb ‘20; the assistant director is sophomore Grace Gaer.
“I chose this play because it gives a cutaway picture of the chaos of grief,” commented Nabb. “In a short amount of time, the character of Pam cycles through a horrific event. She struggles to find peace within the storm of her life. The show conveys the importance of every emotion that comes with grief and loss.”
When asked about how the show has impacted her growth as a director, Nabb expressed, “There are some elements of this production that I have never attempted before. I am having to trust my instincts a lot more and take a few risks.”
The cast also includes Ian Wallgren, Nathan Lacina, Victoria Miller, Sam Wilson, Sarah Hughes, Leah Lane, Emily Eggar, Samantha Crump, and Julie Tremaine.
Three men find themselves desperate for a miracle in Digging up the Boys by Laura Lundgren Smith. Directed by junior Chris Martens, the one-act unfolds the struggles of Floyd, Paul, and Jack, played by Bryce Smith, Justus Coppinger, and Eli Embray, as they are trapped in a collapsed mine. The mining company leaves the families in the dark as the men are seen as “no-counts” in a class-conscious society. As those above and below anxiously await any news, secrets unfold that will change their lives forever.
“I chose this play because it is a well-written drama that I knew would help the cast grow as actors and myself grow as a director,” mentioned Martens. “It deals with some very emotional topics and challenging issues, and I really liked the time period and setting of the script. The audience will be moved by the real emotions of the characters as they try to find the meaning behind their circumstance.”
When asked what elements of directing Martens enjoyed he said, “A lot of my cast is relatively new to theatre, so sharing my knowledge of theatre and showing them how to build characters or experience real emotions on stage has been one of my favorite parts of directing a show.”
The cast also includes Kelsey Beck, Alyssa Shaw, Kyla Gilstrap, and Luke Dovel. Sophomore Ashlee Jimmerson is assistant directing.
