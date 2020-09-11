Food Bank Day donation

Union Bank & Trust celebrated its annual Customer Appreciation Day a little differently this year, forgoing the usual in-branch refreshments and choosing instead to make donations to food banks across the state in honor of National Food Bank Day.
Kadee Ditloff (Union Bank & Trust) recently presented a check to Elizabeth King (Blue Valley Community Action). The bank is proud to be a part of the York community and to be able to give back.
