 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food Bank Day donation
0 comments

Food Bank Day donation

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Photo provided by Kadee Ditloff
Photo provided by Kadee Ditloff

Union Bank & Trust celebrated its annual Customer Appreciation Day a little differently this year, forgoing the usual in-branch refreshments and choosing instead to make donations to food banks across the state in honor of National Food Bank Day.

Kadee Ditloff (Union Bank & Trust) recently presented a check to Elizabeth King (Blue Valley Community Action). The bank is proud to be a part of the York community and to be able to give back.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History of Waco
History

History of Waco

  • Updated

Editor's Note - Source: “Yesterday and Today: The History of York County” as written by Jerry Finley

History of Henderson
History

History of Henderson

  • Updated

Editor's Note - Sources: “Yesterday and Today: History of York County,” “Nebraska, Our Towns” and the Henderson Chamber website

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News