Fly away home: Local game bird hatchery reaches near and far

RURAL McCOOL – It’s a complex system of buildings, pens and shelters covering acres – miles – of rural McCool, with much of it housing live pheasants, quail and chukar in various stages of growth – including eggs.
The incubation facilities at Double Barrel Game Farm & Hatchery are farm supply store tabletop incubators on steroids, large chests taller than the average person rotating eggs of varying tones of pale brown. Each incubator holds over 21,000 eggs. The impressive network of carefully-organized facilities custom-fitted for different stages of growth at last count produced 800,000 chicks and 160,000 of the game birds to maturity.
It all started over two decades ago. Dustin Chrisman, even as a youth a farming entrepreneur, started dabbling in the hatchery business. Only a freshman in high school, Chrisman started learning ways to supplement his herd of cattle (among other endeavors). The result? Decades later a thriving farm and hatchery supplying game birds for myriad uses, including hunting reserves. Some of Double Barrel’s feathered specialties have been used for hunting dog field trials, including those sanctioned by the American Kennel Club.
The farm and hatchery also keep ties close to home; York High School science teacher Josh Miller, partially inspired by a graduate-level ornithology (bird science) class. Miller was taken under Chrisman and his Double Barrel team’s wing (so to speak) to learn the ins and outs of game birds. Getting first hand experience on the farm, Miller was inspired by Chrisman’s carefully-planned and researched approach to raising game birds. With the knowledge gleaned by working on the farm – and with Chrisman – Miller was able to establish a flock and receive funding from the York Public Schools Foundation to teach his students hands-on about the class’s pheasants’ development, as well as predators and animal behavior through a game camera.
Still, while collaborating with local educators, Double Barrel Game Farm & Hatchery is at its very essence a business. The system of buildings were deliberately placed, outfitted and organized to produce numerous high-quality game birds. This includes heated brooder houses, and acres upon acres of netted flight pens, seeded with koisa. The thick plantlife mimicks the natural thickly-vegetative habitat of the game birds, preparing them for life after Double Barrel. Flight pens can measure up to 85 feet wide, 700 feet long with a top net raised 14 feet in the air.
In a spacious covered breeding outbuilding with plenty of fresh air, grown pheasants flutter, fly and scratch about in a bed of straw and several obstacles, leaving eggs throughout the shelter. Chrisman’s three young children -- Arianna, Ryah, and Tripp -- grab baskets and pick through the straw, under stacks of wood and along the inside perimeter of the building in search of precious eggs. Each egg is like a prize to the siblings, barely missing any. With Double Barrel being in the business long before they came along, the kids are becoming pros and proudly sport caps emblazoned with Double Barrel Game Farm & Hatchery insignias. Eggs are collected three times a day (not necessarily by the siblings), then inspected, washed and carefully placed in a cooler. The cooler system syncs the hatches, which are transferred weekly into the farm’s economy-sized incubators.
The facility hatches about 50,000-70,000 chicks per week with April-August being peak season. Started chicks (six to eight weeks old) are available (“started birds”) for customers leery of the stress and hard work of raising day-old chicks. The young birds are raised in order to be ready to take to fields or flight pens. Year-round game bird enthusiasts can get their hands on mature birds like those providing the Chrisman kids their egg hunts. Sizable flight pens encourage behavior like that in the wild: flight development and proper exposure to the elements.
At all stages, details are key, right down to the adult birds’ tail quality. In addition to proper housing, carefully-planned feed programs and genetics are paramount to Chrisman and his team’s production of quality game birds.
Double Barrel Game Farm & Hatchery is a member of the North American Gamebird Association, which promotes the gamebird industry. The business also adheres to National Poultry Improvement Plan (NPIP) standards. The state-federal cooperative certifies – among other poultry productions – hatcheries to meet standards of breeding stock, baby chicks, and hatching eggs. These standards center around up-to-date methods of disease testing. Diseases covered by NPIP include avian influenza (“bird flu”).
Continually looking to innovate, Chrisman has even developed a unique gamebird transport case. Unlike traditional cases, these plastic creations are lightweight and washable. They are made to be stacked, and Chrisman even took strapping the cases into consideration, including a notch for transport straps.
Double Barrel Game Farm & Hatchery’s reach spans the United States, including pick-up and delivery locations in Kansas and South Dakota. Even so, as the Chrisman kids gather eggs and speak excitedly about “chores,” it’s clear that even after over two decades, the core of Double Barrel Game Farm & Hatchery is close to home.