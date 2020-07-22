YORK – There are now five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health District, according to local health officials.
One new case is in York County, which brings the cumulative total here to 60. There are currently nine cases considered to be active as 51 people have fully recovered.
There are two new cases in Seward County, bringing the cumulative total there to 63. There are currently 11 cases considered to be active as 51 people have fully recovered.
Butler County has had a cumulative total to 55 (with no new cases over the last 24 hours). Fifty people have recovered.
And after a long period of time with no new cases, Polk County now has several new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 15. The earlier 12 cases have ended in full recovery.
The cumulative total of cases in the Four Corners Health District is now 193, with 164 recoveries.
Testing continues. So far, there have been 1,563 people tested in York County; 1,425 tested in Seward County; 797 people tested in Butler County; and 418 people tested in Polk County.
The health district is currently providing a “risk dial” on its website, which gauges the amount of risk based on new cases, resources, testing, hospitalizations and many other factors. The color green indicates low risk, the color yellow indicates moderate risk, the color orange indicates high risk and the color red indicates severe risk.
At this time, the Four Corners Health District is in the yellow.
However, the numeric rating regarding risk has increased.
The numeric rating from 0-1 indicates low risk; 1-2 indicates moderate risk; 2-3 indicates high risk; and 3-4 indicates severe risk.
The week of June 25, the health district’s risk rating was .081. That increased to 1.16 the week of July 2; then to 1.22 the week of July 9. The rating at this time is 1.5.
