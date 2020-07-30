August:
13-14 – Teacher workdays
17 – First day of school
September:
2 – Early dismissals: 1:05 p.m./1:20 p.m./1:35 p.m. (Teacher workday)
7 – No school (Labor Day)
October:
7 -- Early dismissals: 1:05 p.m./1:20 p.m./1:35 p.m. (Teacher workday)
16 – End of first quarter (47 days)
21 – Parent-Teacher Conferences, 2 p.m.-9 p.m.
23 – No school (Fall Break)
November:
4 -- Early dismissals: 1:05 p.m./1:20 p.m./1:35 p.m. (Teacher workday)
25-27 – No school (Thanksgiving Break)
December:
2 -- Early dismissals: 1:05 p.m./1:20 p.m./1:35 p.m. (Teacher workday)
23 – Early dismissals: 1:05 p.m./1:20 p.m./1:35 p.m. (End of second quarter/first semester)
24-31 – No school
January:
1-4 – No school
4 – Teacher workday
5 – School resumes
18 – No school (Teacher workday)
February:
3 -- Early dismissals: 1:05 p.m./1:20 p.m./1:35 p.m. (Teacher workday)
March:
3 -- Early dismissals: 1:05 p.m./1:20 p.m./1:35 p.m. (Teacher workday)
5 – End of third quarter
9 – Parent-Teacher Conferences: 2 p.m.-9 p.m.
10-12 – No school (Winter Break)
April:
1 – Early dismissal
2-5 – No school (Spring Break)
7 -- Early dismissals: 1:05 p.m./1:20 p.m./1:35 p.m. (Teacher workday)
May:
5 -- Early dismissals: 1:05 p.m./1:20 p.m./1:35 p.m. (Teacher workday)
8 – Graduation, 2 p.m.
20 – Last day of school (Early dismissals 11:10 a.m./11:30 a.m.)
End of quarter Daily Schedule:
High School - 8:10 a.m.-3:35 p.m.
Middle School -- 8:05 a.m.-3:20 p.m.
Elementary School – 8:05 a.m.-3:05 p.m.
