Faith LWML holds meeting

YORK – Faith LWML met August 12, at 7 p.m., at the Faith Lutheran fellowship hall with seven members present.
Cheri Luebbe began the evening gathering with a devotion entitled “Always the Cross,” to train up a child in the way he should go.
A business meeting followed with last meeting’s minutes being read and approved. The treasurer’s report was read and approved. Betty Renken reported on cards sent. The Human Care Committee members reported they met and tied five quilts.
Deb Stamm reported that the district convention will be on September 19 in the morning and it will be virtual, with the link shared on the South District website.
June Klute shared information about a seminary student beginning his second year -- Mark Gaschler, of whom Pastor Mike was familiar. Motion was approved to sponsor this student.
The fall soup supper was discussed. Ideas were shared and some preliminary plans were made.
Deb Stamm then led a Bible study, “Actions Speak Louder Than Words – Sometimes.”
Deb Stamm was hostess for the evening.