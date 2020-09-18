Faith LWML holds meeting

YORK – The Faith LWML met Sept. 9, at 7 p.m., at Faith Lutheran fellowship hall with 10 members and one guest present.
Cheri Luebbe began the evening gathering with a devotion.
Deb Stamm introduced Barb Rebentisch who serves the Lord in Taiwan. She taught English in Concordia Middle School in Taiwan for many years and is now translating for ministry to communicate the Gospel to this part of the world. She presented a very informative program to the group. She requested prayers as she continues to expand her Chinese vocabulary to most effectively translate.
The business meeting followed with the secretary’s minutes and treasurer’s report being read and approved. Betty Renken reported on cards sent and baptismal banners made and shared with newly baptized members/families.
Oct. 4 will be LWML Sunday with flowers being provided by our league. The fall rally will also be held that day at Faith. Registration begins at 12:45 p.m., with the event beginning at 1:15 p.m. York Pregnancy Crisis Center is the speaker/presenter. Newborn diapers collection is the in-gathering project. The chapter has purchased diapers going toward this gathering. They will serve a light lunch to those in attendance.
Faith will have its soup event on Oct. 25. Pre-orders from congregation members will be taken with a freewill offering for the soup.
Hostesses for the evening were June Klute and Anita Wochner.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.