Faith LWML holds meeting

YORK – The Faith LWML met April 14, at 7 p.m., at the Faith Lutheran fellowship hall with eight members and Pastor Francisco present.

Cheri Luebbe started the evening with “a devotion of Jesus’ servants. The Holy Spirit works in us and God’s love motivates us to serve others.”

Deb Stamm led the Bible study, called “Rejoice Always. Focusing on God and His love and gifts to us rather than on worldly things helps us remain joyful.”

Stamm opened the business meeting. Minutes from the previous meeting were read and approved.

The treasurer’s report from recent months was read and approved.

Thank you notes in appreciation for Valentine goodie bags from Emmanuel-Faith staff were read.

Betty Renken reported for the Visiting Committee, regarding cards and banners.

It was announced that the Human Care Committee will now meet on the third Monday of each month.

A thank you note was read from the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in appreciation for the “transition bags” assembled at the spring workshop.

LWML was asked to prepare and serve the punch for the upcoming confirmation reception.