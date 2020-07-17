YORK – The Faith LWML met July 8, at 7 p.m., at Faith Lutheran fellowship hall with 11 members present.
Cheri Luebbe began the meeting with a devotion entitled “Sharing Love.”
A business meeting followed with last meeting’s minutes being read and approved.
The treasurer’s report was read and approved.
Betty Renken reported on cards sent.
Jan Uffelman reported on a funeral lunch that was served.
Deb Stamm reported that the district convention will be on Sept. 19 and it will be virtual. Motion passed to send $100 (split 50/50) for the morning and afternoon offerings at district convention. Deb also mentioned about a Bible study written by Donna Snow called “Overflowing Abundance” which is six lessons and can be found at www.lwml.org. It is based on Matthew 14:13.
LWML Sunday will be celebrated on Oct. 4. The fall rally is also that day at Faith, and the theme is “Come Unto Me.”
Since members won’t be going to Willow Brook in August for devotions, they will have a regular meeting on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.
Support of a seminary student was discussed. June Klute will seek information.
The fall soup supper was discussed. Ideas were shared.
Lois Smith and Sharon Brackhan were hostesses for the evening.
