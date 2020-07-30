YORK – A Fairmont man, who has had at least two residential addresses in York including the Living Water Mission, has pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of felony forgery and one count of felony theft.
Craig Cunningham, 50, appeared for arraignment before York County District Judge James Stecker this week.
Court documents do not indicate who the alleged victims were or what Cunningham’s alleged offenses entailed, as he was issued a citation in lieu of arrest.
In the complaint filed against him, each count says he had “the intent to deceive when he falsely completed/made/endorsed a written instrument as part of an issue of money, stamps, securities or other valuable instruments issued by a government agency.”
Each count is a Class 3 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison, two years of post-release supervision and/or a $25,000 fine, upon conviction.
The theft count is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail, upon conviction.
A trial date has been scheduled for mid-November.
Cunningham remains out of custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
