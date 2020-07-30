Educators being “sent to serve” is certainly an understatement, especially given the state of the world today as schools try to strike a balance between fostering learning and keeping students safe.
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School in York is no exception. Fittingly, their theme for the school year is “Sent to Serve,” based on the Bible verse Matthew 20:28 -- “The Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”
Each year, a theme and related Bible verse is selected by the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (LCMS) as a unifying thought for all Lutheran schools to celebrate and live.
“Sent to Serve” for the 2020-2021 Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School year has already been put into action, through the school’s plan for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus. “Emmanuel-Faith's staff has been sent to serve and we are truly blessed to work with our amazing families again this school year,” said Emmanuel-Faith Principal Brad Wellmann. “With the uncertainty and constant change caused by the COVID-19 situation, it will be even more important for our staff to focus on our spiritual and emotional goal areas for students.”
School begins Thursday, August 13, with masks encouraged and additions to the supply list like disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. Like many other area schools, mask-wearing status and other details depend on Four Corners Health Department Risk Dial.
As COVID-19 makes its rounds through the world, Emmanuel-Faith has adopted several proactive, preventative actions to keep the illness away from the school. Students will get refreshers on proper handwashing. Regular cleaning procedures will be augmented by extra disinfecting of high-touch areas (doorknobs, light switches and computer keyboards, for example). Emmanuel-Faith’s custodial team will also spend after-school hours disinfecting, utilizing a UV light machine and disinfecting “fogger” throughout the classrooms.
Teachers will have to make time for handwashing, sanitizing and mask breaks while maintaining their regular schedule.
Visitors are prohibited, but the school will re-evaluate this policy quarterly. Facility use is reserved for school- and church-sponsored groups only.
Drinking fountains will be used only to fill water bottles and disposable cups.
Keeping these procedures in practice with the rest of the Emmanuel-Faith faculty and staff is Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran Schools’ new eighth-grade teacher Jannese Steider.
“One of Emmanuel Lutheran Church's and Faith Lutheran Church's major missions is to serve families in the York community through our school,” Wellmann said. “As the school's mission states, ‘Building Disciples of Christ through Faith-based Education.’”
