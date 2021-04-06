 Skip to main content
EM students slime for -- and with -- heart
EM students slime for -- and with -- heart

Slimer 2.jpg

An excited group of Exeter-Milligan Elementary School students were jubilant following a slime session closing school on April Fools’ Day. It was a celebration with heart – a reward for raising money for the American Heart Association.

 Exeter-Milligan Public Schools

MILLLIGAN – February was cold, but students at Exeter-Milligan Elementary School had warm hearts for, incidentally, American Heart Month.

Some of the school’s P.E. classes were challenged to raise as much money as they could for the American Heart Association, lucky students getting to slime the teacher of their choice. The challenge was conducted during February, which is American Heart Month.

A total of over $2,800 was raised, with students Will Kallhoff and Kate Pribyl being the winners netting $431 and $250, respectively.

Slimer.jpg

Exeter-Milligan Elementary School student Will Kallhoff (right) dumps a serving of slime over the head of teacher Treven Cerveny. Kallhoff and his schoolmates observed American Heart Month (February) by raising money for a chance to dump slime over the heads of the teachers of their choice. April Fools’ Day an sliming event was held at the school’s Milligan site.

The slimy gratification had to wait until warmer days, however. April Fools’ Day the wait was over; teachers Shelli Mueller (fourth grade), Treven Cerveny (sixth grade), Madalynn Fousek (fifth grade) and Laura Kroll (principal) were in the hot seat at the school’s Milligan site, bracing for a slimy celebration. After kids voted for slimees, Cerveny ended up with the most nods to sit under the bucket.

The number of buckets of slime dumped were based on the participants’ earnings; kids brought in enough donations to dump 19 buckets of slime over teachers. Out of 23 student-participants, 15 kids raised $100 or more.

Other rewards were given to students for meeting fundraising goals.

Teacher Lisa Kanode – who escaped being slimed – said groups of grade levels typically alternate between jump rope and basketball-shooting challenges. These are done under the American Heart Association’s “Kids Heart Challenge,” which has been conducted in schools for over 40 years. The challenges often go beyond heart health, encouraging activity for kids’ health as a whole, while at the same time raising awareness about heart health.

Raising money for a cause like the American Heart Association has been part of the district for years. This year, the students’ biggest motivation was sliming, but in the end, it was all about the students having heart.

