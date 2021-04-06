EM students slime for -- and with -- heart

MILLLIGAN – February was cold, but students at Exeter-Milligan Elementary School had warm hearts for, incidentally, American Heart Month.

Some of the school’s P.E. classes were challenged to raise as much money as they could for the American Heart Association, lucky students getting to slime the teacher of their choice. The challenge was conducted during February, which is American Heart Month.

A total of over $2,800 was raised, with students Will Kallhoff and Kate Pribyl being the winners netting $431 and $250, respectively.

The slimy gratification had to wait until warmer days, however. April Fools’ Day the wait was over; teachers Shelli Mueller (fourth grade), Treven Cerveny (sixth grade), Madalynn Fousek (fifth grade) and Laura Kroll (principal) were in the hot seat at the school’s Milligan site, bracing for a slimy celebration. After kids voted for slimees, Cerveny ended up with the most nods to sit under the bucket.

The number of buckets of slime dumped were based on the participants’ earnings; kids brought in enough donations to dump 19 buckets of slime over teachers. Out of 23 student-participants, 15 kids raised $100 or more.

Other rewards were given to students for meeting fundraising goals.