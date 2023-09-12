YORK — Despite the current climate of low enrollment across the nation, York University’s student count continues to build, seeing an increase this fall of 5% in its undergraduate population to 446 and students coming from 28 states and 22 countries. A stable population of graduate students and a growing dual enrollment program push York’s total enrollment to 711.

President Smith had this to say about the enrollment numbers, “With gratitude and excitement, we celebrate a remarkable milestone in the journey of York University. This year represents the strength of our institution in the context of many of the challenges in higher education.

As we reach this remarkable milestone, we must recognize that our success is not solely our making. With deep humility, we acknowledge the guidance and blessings that have accompanied us on this journey. Our gratitude extends to a force greater than ourselves, acknowledging the role of God in guiding us towards this achievement.

I am immensely proud of our undergraduate and York University Online (YUO) enrollment teams, faculty, coaches, and staff whose tireless commitment to connecting with prospective students, guiding them through the admissions process, and ensuring a seamless transition into our university has been pivotal in this achievement.

Our record-breaking enrollment is not just a statistic but a reflection of the passion, dedication, and commitment that define York University.”

Growth was also realized in three key categories for York University including Church of Christ affiliated students, children of alumni and Bible majors. One such student that fits all three categories is Shawn Smith, a freshman Bible major from Clovis, Calif., whose parents Jeff and Lynn (Pafford) Smith both attended York in the late 90’s.

“I chose York because I was seeking an education focused around Christ,” said Shawn, “and to grow my relationship with God through the Bible and Ministry program. I look forward to worshiping together every day at The Well and getting involved in activities that strengthen my faith.”

The increase in enrollment numbers was strongly felt during the first Chapel at The Well. Everyone packed into the bleachers and were led in worship by new campus minister Sean Algaier. President Sam Smith addressed the crowd of students and challenged everyone to ask themselves a question that Jesus asked the blind man in Mark chapter 8, “Can you see?” challenging students to have a strong vision for the coming year.

The excitement experienced during the first chapel at The Well didn’t end there but has extended into the first full week of classes. Since the opening days there have been 3 students who’ve made the eternal decision to be baptized into Christ. Junior from Flint, Mich., Deon Graves, sophomore, Lauren Chapman from Madera, Calif. and sophomore, Lawson Hiltl from El Paso, Texas each were baptized this week.

“This is what it’s all about, this is why I returned to York University,” shared Algaier. “To see students who didn’t follow Jesus become followers and I can’t think of a better way to launch this year.”