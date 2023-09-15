YORK – York High School will celebrate Homecoming 2023.

Events will kick-off on Sunday, Sept. 17, when York High students will spend the afternoon and evening decorating the hallways to add a festive touch to the week’s celebration.

The theme this year is “Hollywood” and the freshman hallway theme is “Lights, Camera, Action” and will be made to resemble a movie set or backstage.

Sophomores have been assigned “The Red Carpet” and will create the scene of a movie premiere complete with paparazzi. Juniors will replicate “Awards Night” by making their hallway the scene of the Grammys, Oscars or even the Emmy’s.

And finally the Seniors will create a “Walk of Fame” in their territory reminiscent of the one outside Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in downtown Hollywood.

Dress Up Days for the week will also play on the “Hollywood” theme. Monday, Sept. 18 is “Netflix Day” when students should dress as their favorite movie or T.V. show character. Tuesday, Sept. 19 is “Dynamic Duo Day” where participants dress as a famous duo or make their own. Wednesday, Sept. 20 is “The Grammys Day” when students will dress as their favorite music genre (rappers, cowboys, etc.). Thursday, Sept. 21 is “The Eras Day.” Freshman will dress as babies; Sophomores as kids; Juniors as adults/parents and Seniors as senior citizens. And finally, Friday, Sept. 22 is “Award-Winning Duke Pride Day” and everyone should dress in their best York Dukes gear.

On Wednesday, classes will dismiss at 2:03 p.m. and the Spirit March will be held downtown starting at 2:45 p.m. The annual Pep Rally and Bonfire will be held in the York High School east parking lot starting at 8 p.m.

On Friday, the York football team will take on Waverly at Levitt Stadium with kick-off at 7 p.m. at halftime the 2023 York Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned.

This year’s homecoming candidates are Lily Kowalski, Kassidy Stuckey, Emory Conrad, Kynli Combs, Kiersten Portwine, Joe Burgess, Emmanuel Jensen, Morgan Collingham, Seth Erickson and Cole Montgomery.

Homecoming week will be capped off with the homecoming dance on Saturday from 8:30-11 p.m.

Candidates for this year’s Homecoming Royalty are the following:

Kynli Combs is the daughter of Travis and Heidi Combs. Combs has been involved in softball, basketball, track, trap shooting, FFA, FCA, Skills USA, Quiz Bowl and National Honors Society. She plans to attend either the University of Nebraska at Kearney of Wayne State and pursue a Pre-Dental degree.

Emory Conrad is the daughter of Jenny and Josh Conrad. Throughout high school, Conrad has been involved in cross country, bowling, track, FFA, FCA, National Honors Society and was a class officer. After high school she plans to pursue a degree in Business with an interest in the pastry arts at a two year college.

Lily Kowalski is the daughter of John and Brenda Kowalski. Kowalski’s activities include softball, bowling, soccer, mock trial, FFA, spring musical, National Honor Society, student council and doing hair and make-up for one-acts. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study in the healthcare field.

Kiersten Portwine is the daughter of Greg and Stacy Portwine. Portwine’s high school activities include cross country, basketball, track, softball, soccer, FFA, FCA, Skills USA, FBLA, Quiz Bowl and National Honors Society. Following graduation she plans to pursue a degree in Elementary Education at either a university of college in Nebraska.

Kassidy Stuckey is the daughter of Todd and Laurie Stuckey. Her activities include cross country, bowling, track, FCA, FFA, mock trial, Academic Decathlon, student council and ACES. She plans to attend a four year college majoring in Pre-Dentistry following high school.

Joe Burgess is the son of Troy and Beth Burgess. His activities while in high school have included football, bowling and track. He plans to attend college following graduation.

Morgan Collingham is the son of Aaron and Ann Collingham. Collingham’s activities include football, track, wrestling, E-Sports, FFA, FBLA and Skills USA. Following graduation he plans to attend college and study Ag Business.

Seth Erickson is the son of Jed and Deanne Erickson. His activities include football, wrestling, FFA, Quiz Bowl, ACES, TeamMates, FCA and track. Erickson plans to attend college and major in Ag Business.

Emmanuel Jensen is the son of Drew and Jane Jensen. His activities include football, basketball, golf and FFA. He plans to attend college following graduation and hopes to play golf.

Cole Montgomery is the son of Matt and Jill Montgomery. Montgomery’s activities include football, golf, FFA, ACES, Skills USA and basketball. He plans to attend college following graduation.