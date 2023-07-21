Students of St. Joseph Catholic School will soon have the opportunity to learn outdoors.

The school's outdoor classroom, currently under construction, was spearheaded by St. Joseph preschool teachers Lori Haarmann and DeAnne Erickson. The pair said they who were inspired by the idea when mentioned at an educational conference.

Haarmann said their first step was to contact Katie Krause, a UNL Extension educator who has experience working with ECHO (Early Childhood Health Outdoors). Krause mapped out the design while Haarmann and Erickson were on a mission to get support from Principal Mary Jo Leininger and Reverend John Sullivan.

They received funding from the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District, which gave a $2,500 Educational Capital Projects (ECAP) grant, and St. Joseph raised close to $40,000 through their Joseph Pot ‘O Gold Fundraiser.

Erickson said, “This is a multi-phase project.” In June, construction was underway for phase one. Mead Lumber drew the plans for the structure of the outdoor stage, Harlow Homes dug the holes for footings, and a crew of volunteers began building the structure. A shed was placed onsite for storage.

“Eventually we’d like to add bench seating around the stage and add musical instruments, so it can be a place for kids to perform whether it be a play or a concert,” said Erickson. The stage will be wheelchair accessible and will be fully covered for rainy days.

Along with the stage, a garden area, a “forestry” pathway, and a mud kitchen will be added for enhanced, experiential learning. The mud kitchen will give kids the opportunity to explore their senses and strengthen their motor skills through playing in the water, dirt, and kitchen tools.

Erickson said, “There’s a lot of research out there that proves there are less disruptive behaviors with outdoor learning. It helps with calming and behavior regulation. By creating this outdoor space, classes can still do math and science and reading, so it’s not a place of recess, but we are getting them outside and they are using all of their senses. We want to provide them this scensory, outdoor experience so they can touch things, feel things and see things.”

Haarmann and Erickson said they plan to add a garden area to plant a corn maze in the future. Haarmann commented, “We’d like to see the kids be a part of the planting, growing and harvest process.”

Erickson said, “After phase one is complete, we want to see how the kids react to it and we will add more features as we go, whereas, if we did it all in one phase, there would be less room to tweak.”

The outdoor experience is every preschool’s dream, but Haarmann and Erickson look forward to seeing all classes use it as a place to run, jump, climb and interact with one another outdoors.

St. Joseph is still looking for volunteers to help them complete phase one. Anyone with an idea or who'd like to help with building or landscaping, contact Haarmann at 402-366-1347 or Erickson at 712-490-3534.