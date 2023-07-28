YORK — Youth immersed themselves in a weeklong art adventure at York Parks and Recreation Artistic Me. Through hands-on activity, youth refined their artistic abilities and gained an appreciation for various art mediums.

On Monday, students unleashed their creative side to raised salt paintings with three simple materials: glue, salt, and watercolor. They also completed hand-painted wooden birdhouses and airplanes. Tuesday, they were challenged to create personalized tie dye coffee mugs with vibrant designs and they molded clay to make pottery. Wednesday, the students wrapped up painting their pottery and explored different painting techniques on canvases. Thursday, they experimented with bubble art.

Artistic Me has been a summer staple for the last five years offered through York Parks and Recreation. York Parks and Rec intern Julie McIntyre said, “This program gives them something fun to do in summer. They can make art, make new friends and have a whole week to be creative.”

York Parks and Recreation have programs for all ages. On Saturday August 5, all toddlers are welcome to come to Sandbox Saturday at East Hill Park from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. York Parks and Rec has all the sand toys that will let the tots be creative and interact with each other.