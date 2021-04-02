Easter egging: Fundraiser benefits York FFA students

YORK – When someone gets “egged” if often means their house is showered with raw eggs by teenage hooligans out to play a prank, but York FFA Alumni is doing “egging” of a different kind.

Grown ups will be doing the egging, but with plastic eggs stuffed with treats, rather than kids egging with fragile eggs filled with runny yolks. Saturday night, over 60 different households in the area will have visits from York FFA Alumni volunteers helping the Easter Bunny with some strategically-placed Easter treats – not messy tricks.

This new-to-York FFA fundraiser asked people to buy Easter eggs by the dozen with a donation. The eggs will be hidden at the households nominated by the donor – whether it be their own or a neighbor’s. York FFA sponsor Rachelle Staehr said Saturday night’s efforts are a surprise – ideally the nominated household will wake up to unexpected eggs hidden at their household. However, Staehr said volunteers are prepared for doing some explaining. “Hopefully people don’t run us out of their yards,” she joked.

The egging fundraiser is orchestrated and carried out by York FFA Alumni to raise money for York FFA member scholarships. “This is all for [the students],” Staehr said. “We tried to leave the kids out of this. It’s kind of their reward.”