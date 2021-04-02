Easter egging: Fundraiser benefits York FFA students

YORK – When someone gets “egged” if often means their house is showered with raw eggs by teenage hooligans out to play a prank, but York FFA Alumni is doing “egging” of a different kind.
Grown ups will be doing the egging, but with plastic eggs stuffed with treats, rather than kids egging with fragile eggs filled with runny yolks. Saturday night, over 60 different households in the area will have visits from York FFA Alumni volunteers helping the Easter Bunny with some strategically-placed Easter treats – not messy tricks.
This new-to-York FFA fundraiser asked people to buy Easter eggs by the dozen with a donation. The eggs will be hidden at the households nominated by the donor – whether it be their own or a neighbor’s. York FFA sponsor Rachelle Staehr said Saturday night’s efforts are a surprise – ideally the nominated household will wake up to unexpected eggs hidden at their household. However, Staehr said volunteers are prepared for doing some explaining. “Hopefully people don’t run us out of their yards,” she joked.
The egging fundraiser is orchestrated and carried out by York FFA Alumni to raise money for York FFA member scholarships. “This is all for [the students],” Staehr said. “We tried to leave the kids out of this. It’s kind of their reward.”
By the end of the egging nomination period, about $1,500 was collected from egg-cited donors looking to have Easter surprises. Staehr said so far it looks like the first year of egging won’t be the last. “I think it’s going really well.”
York FFA Alumni has other fundraisers throughout the year, but egging has been the most light-hearted. “This is their creative fundraising idea,” Staehr said. She added that she wasn’t sure if the Easter Bunny would be on-hand offering eggs-pert hiding guidance, but you never know.
Whether the Easter Bunny or a York FFA Alum in rabbit ears does the hiding, no one will end up with egg on their face.
Easter egg origins
Egging, egg hunts – even helicopter egg drops – are particularly popular in the York area this Easter. Many associate Easter eggs with a fun kids’ activity, but there is more to Easter eggs than the candy inside the plastic shell.
Which came first – the tradition or the egg?
Christianity’s adoption of the egg symbol is a nod to pagan traditions of ancient times; the egg is a symbol of new life and was often used in ancient times in the spring to usher in nature’s waking up from a season of much dormancy as green grass poked through and critters came out of hiding.
For Christians eggs also represent new life – in their case, representing Jesus’s resurrection. As for decorating eggs, that comes from hundreds-years-old Lenten requirements forbidding egg consumption. The no-eggs rule has been largely abandoned, but one egg-and-Lent tradition persists: decorating Easter eggs.
Medieval period observers of Lent were among those who abstained from eating eggs during Lent. So what to do when the family’s chicken kept laying but eggs couldn’t yet be consumed? Decorate them! Egg decorating became a way to observe the end of penance and fasting leading up to Easter. While families in modern times tend to have ham for Easter dinner, hundreds of years ago celebrants of Easter broke the beautifully-decorated eggs and had an egg-cellent Easter egg feast.
With such ornate decorations, each was probably a tough egg to crack.