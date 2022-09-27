Duke’s kick it around in 10-7 loss to St. Paul

YORK – Errors have been the Achilles heel of the York Dukes 2022 softball season.

Going into Tuesday’s game with St. Paul the Dukes had committed 71 errors which led to 67 unearned runs.

On Tuesday night the misery continued as the Dukes committed six errors and allowed nine unearned runs in the 10-7 loss to St. Paul at the York Ballpark Complex.

York trailed 10-7 entering the bottom of the seventh and was never able to cut into the St. Paul lead.

The Wildcats improve to 18-6 while York heads to the Central Conference Tournament in Columbus on Thursday with a record of 11-13.

St. Paul erased the Dukes 7-2 lead after three innings as they scored four times in the fourth and two more times in the fifth to take an 8-7 lead to the bottom of the seventh frame.

St. Paul added to their lead in the top of the seventh when another error allowed two more runs to score and push the Wildcats lead to 10-7.

York’s defense didn’t do starting pitcher Lauryn Mattox any favors as they were unable to shore up the defense enough to keep St. Paul from making their comeback.

In the top of the first Matti Stepanek singled home one run and an RBI ground out gave the St. Paul Wildcats the 2-0 lead.

York threatened in their half of the first, but left two runners on in scoring position.

The Dukes broke through in the bottom of the second when Ellie Gartner walked, Ellie Peterson laid down a sacrifice bunt that the St. Paul defense misplayed and when Kynli Combs reached on a fielder’s choice the table was set for Junior Sam McDaniel.

With two strikes McDaniel launched a drive into the night that cleared the centerfield fence for a grand slam home run and a 4-2 lead.

York piled on three more runs in the third when Maggie Rauert walked, Lauryn Haggadone singled, followed by a Gartner single.

A groundout scored one run and a Combs two run single pushed the lead to 7-2.

York will be the No. 7 seed on Thursday and will take on No. 2 Lakeview at 11:45 a.m. at Bradshaw Park.

York 10 Lexington 0After a scoreless first frame, the York Dukes who came into Lexington on a six-game losing streak, scored five times in the top of the first and that would prove to be more than enough to get the win against the Minutemaids.

York would add another five-spot in the top of the sixth and the game ended after the Minutemaids batted in the bottom of the sixth via the eight-run rule.

York had seven hits in the win, including home runs from junior Sam McDaniel and senior Lauryn Haggadone. McDaniel was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, while Haggadone drove in one run and both Ellie Peterson and Kynli Combs had two RBIs each.

On the mound sophomore Lauryn Mattox pitched six innings; she allowed four hits and she registered five strikeouts.

York was charted with one error and the Minutemaids committed four and that led to three unearned runs.