Drugs, cash and guns seized

YORK – Drugs, suspected drug buy money and guns were seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was on regular duty when he saw a motorist drive a vehicle on the shoulder on Interstate 80. The deputy conducted a traffic stop.
While doing so, “the deputy noticed multiple indicators that the occupants were involved in criminal activity,” the sheriff’s department says. “The deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied.
“The deputy deployed his police service dog, Loki, and Loki alerted and indicated to the odor of controlled substances.
“A search of the vehicle yielded marijuana, THC wax, multiple firearms and a large amount of United States currency,” investigators say.
Twenty-four-year-old Darius Thomas of Knoxville, Tenn., was arrested and charged with multiple counts relating to drug possession, firearms offenses and possession of drug money.
