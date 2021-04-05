Dropping in: Egg drop draws unexpected visitors

YORK – An unexpectedly large crowd descended upon Wessels Living History Farm April 3 for the much-anticipated Helicopter Drop Easter Egg Hunt.

“We estimated with the parking we were clicking for a while trying to keep track of how many people were here, but we were so busy trying to get people parked and traffic flowing that they gave up. They quit at 1,000 and there were about that many cars that came in after that, so we’re estimating about 2,000 people,” said Vicki Northrop, Wessels Living History Farm Director.

The hunt was the brainchild of Nancy Davidson of J&R Heating and Air Conditioning. Davidson, with Wessels Living History Farm and area businesses and organizations, provided an Easter event with egg hunts for all ages, games, bounce houses, foodstuffs, music, the Easter Bunny and – of course – the main attraction: a helicopter showering Easter eggs onto the farm’s campus.

Apollo MedFlight donated their time, pilot and helicopter to the event, which culminated in the egg drop. Areas were sectioned off by age, children and their adults asked to carefully line the perimeter of the grassy fields until the helicopter landed to keep everyone safe and give one another a chance to gather some eggs filled with treats.