Donation to Wessels to help fund new facility

YORK – With the dream of Dave Wessels consistently in mind, Wessels Living History Farm has received a gift to help make educating about agriculture’s past more modern.

The farm, which was established as a living, working farm celebrating agriculture’s past, was recently awarded a gift from Kelly and Virginia Holthus to create an education center. “We need to offer and combination of history with new technology, and teach kids how to make those connections,” said Vicki Northrop, Director of Wessels Living History Farm. “My goal is to be move forward without forgetting our past”.

Plans for the building are underway. The ultimate goal is to bring agricultural education to more people through incorporating technology for learning opportunities like technology for presentations and online classes. “My hope is to become like a feeder program for the ag programs in the state,” Northrop said. “We’re hoping to bring some of their activities here, and [the donation] will help us do that.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to technology, plans for a kitchen in the facility – as well as other elements – will help share Wessels’ message. Northrop said the kitchen will offer cooking classes and the opportunity for kids to make connections between the farm’s garden and how food gets on their plates.