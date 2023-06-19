Donald Lee Maronde died June 18, 2023 in York at the age of 85. He was born to Walter and Lydia (Rahrs) Maronde on November 26, 1937, in York, at the original York General Hospital. Don was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church north of York. He was a member of St. Paul until it closed in the 1960's.

Don graduated from York High School in 1955. He was very involved in FFA, Campus Crier Yearbook, Booster Club and National Honor Society. At York High School Don met the love of his life, Joyce Mason.

Donald Lee Maronde and Joyce Janet Mason were united in marriage on June 7, 1958 - "The hottest day of the Year!", at St. Paul Lutheran Church. An air conditioned wedding reception was held in the basement of the York City Auditorium to cool the guests. Don and Joyce just celebrated 65 years together on June 7, 2023. Don and Joyce have four children, Denise, Darren, Danielle and Dianne. Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York is where Don and Joyce took their kids to church every Sunday. It was important to go to church services and participate in Sunday School, Bible School and Confirmation Class. Don showed his children faith in God will get you through each week.

From 1954 to 1967 Don was a member of the Nebraska Air National Guard based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Traveling the U.S. and working on all types of military aircraft as a mechanic, fuel man, and aircraft marshaller.

After high school Don farmed and raised fat cattle with his dad until the 1980's. He loved John Deere equipment and everything green from toys to tractor restoring. He read his Green Magazine from cover to cover looking for a deal.

Don reinvented himself at the age of 50 as a long haul truck driver. Don owned and operated KTC trucking for 25 years, hauling loads and loads of pipe and products for Kroy Industries in York. He made many friends with clients all over the U.S. and Canada.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York had Don's membership for over 59 years. He was on many boards for church and loved being part of the National Cattlemen’s Association going to conventions with friends.

Watching his grandkids show cattle and hogs all over Nebraska made him very proud.

He and Joyce went to as many school activities as possible, and did the small town county fair tour with his family when Ben Figure 8 raced for years. He loved animals and made sure his grandkids had what they needed to have them.

In 2019 after living at the same acreage on road N, in York County, for over 80 years, Don and Joyce moved to Willow Brook Assisted Living in York. Many good times were had at Willow Brook with new friends and sleeping in his recliner.

The family appreciates the care from Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg and York General Hearthstone of York. He was always a good patient for his caregivers, and always asked "How is Grandma?" before any visits, putting her first on his priority list.

Surviving Don's passing are his wife, Joyce Maronde; children, Denise (Rupert) Blum, Darren (Kelly) Maronde, Danielle (Kim) Kaliff, Dianne (Irv) Smith; grandchildren, Benjamin (Tiffany) Blum, Penny (Josh) Givens, Atlanta Maronde, Allee Maronde, Ansley Maronde, Linden Kaliff, Logan Kaliff, Lauren Kaliff and Dalton Smith; great-grandchildren, Lilly Wilson, Cooper Givens and Knox Givens.

Preceding Don to heaven are his parents, Walter and Lydia Maronde; mother and father-in-law, Floyd and Eva Mason Sr.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Floyd and Jackie Mason Jr.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, June 26, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York, with the Reverends Ben Kaiser and Mike Neidow officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, north of York. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday, with the family greeting friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary in York. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or York Adopt A Pet. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.