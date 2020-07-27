YORK – The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has reached 200, according to the latest figures provided by local health officials.
Right now, there are 11 active cases in York County. The county’s cumulative total is 62 with 51 recoveries.
There are currently 13 active cases in Seward County. There has been a cumulative total there of 65 with 51 recoveries and one death.
Polk County currently has six active cases. There have been 18 total cases in that county with 12 recoveries.
And Butler County currently has five active cases, 55 total and 50 full recoveries.
With the cumulative total for the entire four-county district now at 200, it should be noted that 164 people have already fully recovered.
Testing continues as there have been 1,603 people tested in York County since the pandemic began. In Seward County, 1,502 people have been tested. In Butler County, 827 people have been tested. And in Polk County, 427 people have been tested.
Four Corners provides a “risk dial” which takes into account many factors including new cases, hospitalizations, resources, etc. At this time, the Four Corners District remains in the yellow/moderate risk category. As a point of reference, green indicates low risk; orange indicates high risk; and red indicates severe risk.
There are also number ranges assigned to risk levels. Zero to one indicates low risk; one to two indicates moderate risk; two to three indicates high risk; and three to four indicates severe risk.
At this current time, the risk number assigned to this health district is 1.56. The week ending July 17, the risk number was 1.5. The week ending July 9, the risk number was 1.22. And the week ending July 2, the risk number was 1.16.
