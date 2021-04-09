Discover early childhood learning at Kilgore

The Nebraska Library Commission also awarded Kilgore with a Youth Excellence Grant to offer a “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program.

While Sixpence is a Nebraska-wide program, the Early Childhood Discovery Center is receiving local support as well, including from YCHC, the Cooper Foundation (via local Midwest Bank) among other supporters.

Saturday Kilgore is offering a chance for interested people to get a first look at the Early Childhood Discovery Center, with an open house in the morning. Sen. Mark Kolterman will open the morning, and early childhood educators will be on-hand to help attendees learn more about the importance of early childhood education, and how the Early Childhood Discovery Center embodies the mission to offer high-quality learning tools for young children. Families will also be able to sign their little ones for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten project.

Come later this spring, an outdoor “Musical Garden” will be added as an extension of the Early Childhood Discovery Center.

For more information on the Early Childhood Discover Center at Kilgore, visit https://libraries.ne.gov/York/ECDC

Kilgore Memorial Library is located at 520 North Nebraska Avenue in York, serving all residents of York County. Services include public wifi and computers, print material from books to magazines, and a variety of programming throughout the year. Hours are 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday the library is closed.

