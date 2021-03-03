Dedicated YHS choirs perform

YORK – The sound of music filled York High School Auditorium for a crowd of 75% capacity.

School choir groups Dukes and Duchesses, Chamber Singers and Concert Choir performed – many with masks on for the majority of the performances. “The masks do muffle the sound, but not as much as I thought they would,” said York High School Vocal Music Director Jessica Wagner. “We are constantly talking about enunciating our words in an attempt to be understood while singing with masks.”

While the number of choir members are sizable, Wagner said social distancing hasn’t been a major issue. “All the high school choir classes are currently held in the theater so there is plenty of room for social distancing. We wear masks when we are rehearsing and for performances,” she said. There are 36 singers in the Dukes and Duchesses group; 50 Chamber singers and 60 Concert Choir members.

There will be fewer performance opportunities this year due to COVID-19. “Show choir competitions were very limited this year. The students will be taking solo, duet and small group entries to District Music Contest in April,” Wagner said. “Unfortunately, the large ensembles will not be competing this year.”