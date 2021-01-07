Decades-long Heartland tradition again a success

HENDERSON -- Heartland Community School National Honor Society, FFA and FBLA members had to get creative for their annual food drive, which serves their own communities.

“Caroling for Cans” – Heartland’s annual holiday door-to-door collection effort – couldn’t happen because of the novel coronavirus, so the group had to find another way to help, keeping a tradition carried on for over 30 years going.

Brainstorming among students and their sponsors -- Heidi Widick (NHS), Stephanie Miller (FFA) and Kristy Most (FBLA) -- resulted in a successful plan: a drive-through soup and cinnamon roll supper was held. Heartland’s cafeteria staff made homemade soups and cinnamon rolls, which people could pre-order using an app. The circular driveway in front of the school was festively decorated one night to welcome hungry folks, most of whom brought donations for the endeavor. The food was “served” by NHS, FFA and FBLA members themselves. “At Heartland that pretty much takes care of everybody. It encompasses the high school kids in one way or another,” Widick said.

