LINCOLN — A widespread outage left Spectrum customers without internet and other services.

Several people reported on social media that they had lost all Spectrum phone, internet and TV service. York customers, including the News-Times office, was affected.

The website downdetector.com showed more than 300 reports of Spectrum outages in the Lincoln area and more than 1,700 nationwide.

Wes Shirley, a Spectrum spokesman, said customers were experiencing a service outage due to fiber cable that was cut by a third party digging underground.

Shirley did not say how many customers were affected nor did he estimate when service might be restored.

"Our technicians are working quickly to make repairs and restore services," he said in an email.

Some customers reported that they received messages from Spectrum estimating service would be restored by 5:30 p.m.