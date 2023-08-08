Sarpy County prosecutors will add a murder charge against a Bellevue man who has been in jail since April in connection with the death of a Kearney man whose body was found dumped near Cunningham Lake.

Camron A. Rogers, 24, had been charged with tampering with evidence in the homicide of Patrick Weber, 56, of Kearney. The Sarpy County Attorney’s Office is seeking to amend the charges against Rogers to include first-degree murder and removing or concealing human remains, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Rogers had been the main suspect in Weber’s death. The investigation led to the additional charges, Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Sellers said. The Sheriff’s Office has led the investigation because Weber’s body was found in the county.

“Our chief and only suspect has been in custody because of the previous charges, so the public wasn’t in any danger,” Sellers said. “That gave us time to build our case.”

Rogers is accused of killing Weber in his Bellevue apartment at 8254 S. 48th St., and then taking his body to Douglas County and dumping it, according to the Sheriff’s Office and a motion from prosecutors filed in Sarpy County District Court. Rogers was arrested in April after the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Bellevue Police Department carried out a search warrant on his apartment.

Weber’s body was found near 66th Street and Rainwood Road on March 20. He had been reported missing from Kearney on March 4 after he had reportedly traveled to Council Bluffs in late February.