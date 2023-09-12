YORK – An investigation is ongoing after an inmate at the York County Jail was found dead over the weekend.

​York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka and York County Attorney Gary Olson said Justin Ray Christensen, 30, of Livermore, Iowa, was found dead in his cell, during routine security checks at the jail, at 5:14 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9.

Sheriff Vrbka said no foul play is suspected.

The situation is under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol Criminal Division, which is protocol.

Sheriff Vrbka said the next of kin have been notified.

A grand jury will be convened, as is protocol when someone passes away while in custody.