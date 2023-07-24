Kelli Lepler, a Grand Island business owner facing theft charges in Nebraska, has waived extradition.

Lepler waived extradition in Missouri court on Friday.

On Thursday, a Missouri judge again denied bond for Lepler. At a bond hearing, Judge Dwayne Johnson denied a change in Lepler's bond and she'll continue to be held at a Missouri jail. Court documents note "the clear and convincing evidence is that the current conditions are the least restrictive to secure appearance and safety."

The issue was continued to a hearing at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7.

On Monday, Lepler pleaded not guilty on the charge of fugitive from out of state in the 11th Judicial District court in Missouri. Lepler faces 43 theft charges involving her Grand Island business, Monument Advisors. She was arrested on July 13 in Wentzville, Missouri.

Of the 43 theft charges, 36 are felonies and seven are misdemeanors. In Nebraska court documents, Lepler’s earliest charge dates from Sept. 21, 2020 (theft by deception, more than $5,000, a class 2A felony). The most recent charge is from Feb. 9, 2023, also theft by deception, more than $5,000.

After an investigation, the Grand Island Police Department turned the case over to the Hall County Attorney’s Office in early June.