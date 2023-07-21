A McCool Junction man will be extradited to Colorado on theft charges.

Tyler Cox, 30, is being held in York County on fugitive from justice charges. He's accused of theft of $100,000-$1 million, a felony, in Weld County, according to a Colorado warrant.

On Wednesday, Cox signed documents agreeing to extradition to Colorado, according to Nebraska court records. An extradition status hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 23. He's being held on a $100,000 cash or surety Colorado bond, Nebraska court records indicate.

According to the York County criminal complaint, Cox was a fugitive from justice in the county from around June 6 through July 17 before he was taken into custody.

Weld County is in north-central Colorado, located just north of the Denver area. Court records list a Centennial, Colorado residence for Cox. Centennial is on the southern side of the Denver metro.

Nebraska court records list a McCool Junction address as of May.

Per reporting in the News-Times from February of 2022, Cox is originally from the Denver area and attended college in York. He built a home in McCool Junction and has several rental properties in York. He opened Central Nebraska Auto Sales in York and said at the time he was also owner of Nebraska/Central Equipment near Grand Island. On Friday, an employee with Nebraska/Central Equipment — a distributor for Blue Bird buses — said Cox wasn't the owner but had been a manager and was no longer employed by the company.

“I’m kind of a car collector,” Cox said in February of 2022. “Central Nebraska Auto Sales started as a way for me to buy and sell cars for myself. I already had a dealer license for the bus business but the business has kind of exploded. We are now to the point where we are selling about 25 vehicles a month.”

Central Nebraska Auto Sales has since closed.

In April, LincOne Federal Credit Union of Lincoln filed suit against Cox regarding a $60,300 loan for a 1970 Chevrolet Camaro from the credit union to Cox. According to the lawsuit filing, Cox took out the loan in September of 2022 and as of March 30 he owed $62,653.

In an April letter to court related to the lawsuit, Cox said after a period of unemployment he was working in Omaha.

Cox filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection on May 10, according to Nebraska court records.