York man accused of child abuse, tampering

YORK – Dominique Sisk, 30, of York, has been charged with committing child abuse intentionally, tampering with a witness and making terroristic threats, all felonies.
The case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
According to the affidavit filed with the court, a 14-year-old said Sisk approached her at a gathering, grabbed her wrist and allegedly pushed her. She said in her witness statement that Sisk started yelling at her, and his actions “caused a lot of pain, a 7 or 8 on a scale of 1-10.”
The 14-year-old also said Sisk “threatened to have his homies get her, implying that himself and others would cause physical harm to her,” according to court documents.
The statement from the 14-year-old includes that, “I was very scared and terrified by this large man who was a stranger getting in my face, yelling and me and then physically grabbing me and hurting me.”
The police department further says in the affidavit that a few days later, a witness to the situation was allegedly approached by Sisk at a business in York. The witness said Sisk “approached him with the intent to have him change his statement, claiming that Sisk was insinuating that he would cause harm to him if he didn’t.”
The affidavits indicate that the witness’ father was also approached by Sisk while he was at work, and that Sisk asked him to ask his son to change his statement.
The charges against Sisk are two Class 3A felonies and Class 4 felony. If convicted of all of the charges, Sisk could be looking at a possible maximum sentence of eight years in prison.