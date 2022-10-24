Seeds -- Just up the road

Just up the road I watch the changing leaves lining a country mile throughout the seasons. It’s a road I’ve taken thousands of times by now.

Just up the road further north is where my life began and I remember packing boxes when I was very young for the move our old farmhouse was making. The orchard was gone in the front yard and we were moving the house closer to the road. The road where my brother and his family are living today. I am so happy about that house full of life thriving along the country road.

Just up the road north of there is the cemetery where mom was buried not long after she decorated just about every room of our house with wallpaper and hosted card party in the basement. She covered one of the card tables with cheetah print contact paper and I will never forget it.

Just up the road even further north and east of there is Thayer, where our church, Zion Lutheran, used to sit and has since been moved just up the road clear back south to Wessels Living History Farm outside York.

Just up the road on I-80 is the State Capitol, where I once headed to work at a seed company and learned about ag business on a global scale and who had sights on the land and its bounty far from the roads I knew and far from the pickup truck we used to load with bags of seed.

Just up the road heading south from York is Plainview, Texas, where I saw the sorghum and cotton fields and many pivots running dry. Water issues facing many roads here and afar cause me to lose sleep at night.

Head even further south down the road and you’ll find a committed and hardworking group of migrant workers with dreams of their own in the fields, harvesting the food we all consume and doing work many of us won’t do.

Now let’s go east down some roads not far from the Atlantic Ocean, where many of our European ancestors arrived after hellish ship rides, dragging their belongings in cargo boxes behind them, looking for work, maybe heading to farm, maybe going to the city, maybe just hanging on for dear life.

Come with me on the Oregon Trail, walk with me if you would to that smoke in the distance, see that Pawnee mother holding her sleeping baby. Look into her eyes and see how very much the same we truly are.

Travel with me on roads further back to the Battle of Little Big Horn, to Arlington Cemetery and the race riots in Omaha and Memphis. Consider with me how human beings fighting on seemingly opposing sides are fighting for the same thing – freedom, a right to be seen as fully human and a right to live out their lives.

Just up the road out here where I live, there are fewer neighbors than there used to be and fewer trees and that’s why I love the remaining few groves so very much. The trees are like neighbors to me too and will outlive us all.

Maybe you’re just up the road, living a peaceful day, making your coffee, complaining about work, holding your grandchild, owning a car, with plenty of food to eat and thankful for it all. All while, just up the road on a far-off road, someone else is getting bombed, displaced, starving, and disillusioned by it all.

Just up the road next door, there’s suffering too, depression, loneliness, sickness and worse – hopelessness.

Roads take us to places known and unknown and back home. I’ve always loved the open roads the most and even as a child wondered about why we had all the fences, gates, walls, and borders. I even often wondered what road really led to home. “Earth” I’d say to my friends. That’s where I am from, “Earth.”

Just up the road is a neighbor in need. If we start changing things there, we change the quality and ease of the travel on life’s road for everyone.

So, see you later, and hopefully soon, just up some country road or somewhere in-between. Enjoy your road, wherever it may go, and may you always find deep meaning in your travels and arrive safely wherever you feel most at home.