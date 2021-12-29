Just Melanie -- Inventory of goals for 2022

• Accept the fact my hair has to be colored each month. It is time. Years ago, I only had to have my hair colored twice a year. Then four times a year. In 2015, the frequency had to be bumped up to every other month. Over the holidays, I revealed this secret to a sister – the whole time I made the admission, I was sure she would gasp in horror at the fact I am turning so gray. Instead, however, she gasped in shock that I’m not on a monthly rotation – as they all are already even though they are younger than me. Because of her courage to share the truth, I now know I can embrace this new cross to bear. I will undergo the coloring ritual every few weeks, rather than my stubborn defiance although I see the irritating, little wry white ones sprouting from my part.

• Do not watch every piece of the “Real Housewives” franchise. Just because the Bravo network has set up cameras in even more cities does not mean I have to be engaged in the lives of 10 more crazy women. I’m too busy to make any more reality television commitments, even if they are bringing back the ladies of Miami (of which I was warned this morning).