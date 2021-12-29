Just Melanie -- Inventory of goals for 2022

I’m not one for calling potential changes in the new year “resolutions.”
I do, however, like to make lists of things I should try to do or not to do.
On this list aren’t the obvious things that are quite simply my death-defying bad habits. Those are what they are – my own personal demons (cigarettes be damned).
Because quitting smoking is so redundant for the list, I won’t even bother writing it down as it is a given. And if I do try to quit (again), I won’t tell anyone about the endeavor because of the typically subsequent harassment when I fail.
So in making the fresh list for the new year, here are just a few things for which will I strive.
• Do not listen to one song created by Justin Bieber. I whisper to myself, “Do not torment yourself for one single minute of anger toward the repetitive nonsense coming out of the Bieber’s mouth, as he makes millions of dollars and you waste a precious moment of your life.” If I hear the constant question of “What do you mean?” coming from the radio, I will immediately change the channel.
• Take more naps. Over the Christmas holiday, I had the opportunity to embark on a lengthy bout of sleep – during which, I rediscovered the joy of being unconscious. I’ll admit I slept so hard it took me a few hours to fully recover my thought process and work out the embedded lines on my face. However, the rejuvenation of the soul was apparent. Dang it, now I crave crawling under the covers.
• Try different kinds of pizza. For the sake of adventure, I need to venture away from the standard pepperoni and Canadian bacon that has lured me for decades. Bobby Flay swears that pomegranate seeds and butternut squash are perfect on a pizza. And the judges on “Chopped” proclaimed that a poached egg over spinach with a garnish of walnuts and gummy worms – on a pizza – was “divine.” “Light Cooking” magazine says beets, dill weed and lime juice can create a culinary dream. I’m not sure I believe any of them . . . but I at least should find out for myself.
• Do not get mad when people buy lottery tickets. I admit I’m that grumpy soul in the check-out line who frowns and mumbles while the person ahead of me spends an eternity turning in and purchasing more lottery tickets. My head nearly explodes while different tickets are purchased with different envelopes of money (I assume for separate people). I turn into a quiet, seething monster. But, a couple of Christmases ago, I found myself shamefully running into the store at what I had determined to be “a slow time of day” to purchase 70 lottery tickets as gifts. I told the girls working behind the counter, “Oh boy, I’m going to be THAT GUY today.” They laughed and hurriedly rung up the dozens of tickets – which had to be done individually. The whole time, I was a nervous wreck – worrying that some poor person would get in line behind me and become angry with what I was doing. It was so stressful, I swore I’d never get mad at the lottery players of the world ever again. Well, until tomorrow.
• Accept the fact my hair has to be colored each month. It is time. Years ago, I only had to have my hair colored twice a year. Then four times a year. In 2015, the frequency had to be bumped up to every other month. Over the holidays, I revealed this secret to a sister – the whole time I made the admission, I was sure she would gasp in horror at the fact I am turning so gray. Instead, however, she gasped in shock that I’m not on a monthly rotation – as they all are already even though they are younger than me. Because of her courage to share the truth, I now know I can embrace this new cross to bear. I will undergo the coloring ritual every few weeks, rather than my stubborn defiance although I see the irritating, little wry white ones sprouting from my part.
• Do not watch every piece of the “Real Housewives” franchise. Just because the Bravo network has set up cameras in even more cities does not mean I have to be engaged in the lives of 10 more crazy women. I’m too busy to make any more reality television commitments, even if they are bringing back the ladies of Miami (of which I was warned this morning).
• Learn how to fully use my new cell phone. I watch others around me achieve worldwide dominance and amazing feats with quick finger movements in just the blink of an eye. I have no idea what they are doing but it’s quite amazing. I can’t even remember the password to my personal email account – so I don’t use it. I’ve never taken a selfie – even if I grew familiar with the camera functions, I don’t think selfie-taking is ever going to be my goal. When I was attacked by angry birds in front of my house (that’s a whole different story), I struggled to record video of the insanity and failed. Had those birds killed me, there would have been no account of my demise. It’s time for me to buckle down and tackle all the functions afforded to me by technology. Learn them now – right before I have to go get a new phone because the old one is obsolete. And then learn it all over again.