Cereal 101

I admit it. When I was a poor college student on my own, sometimes I had cereal for dinner. It didn’t happen very often, but once in a while nothing sounded better than a big bowl of Cap’n Crunch or Quisp for dinner. It’s been a while since I indulged in this ritual for dinner but every so often, I get those hunger pains that will only be satisfied with cereal.

I guess it all started back when I was a kid. Cereal was an easy breakfast for Mom to have for us, and behold, there was always some sort of prize inside the box to reward us. Now, we often picked what cereal we would have based on the prize inside. You’d never find a good prize inside Wheaties or Life. That’s why we never had those around. It had to be related to some cartoon to be a “gimme.” Cartoons and cereal go hand in hand. That’s why the cereal companies advertised during cartoons.

My sister and I had different tastes when it came to cereals. My sister wanted marshmallows in hers. She would often grab a box of Lucky Charms and pick out all the marshmallows for herself leaving me with a bowl of crackers! I got her back on her 19th birthday by giving her a bag of nothing but marshmallows I took from a box. The joke was on me…she loved it.

The prize inside was usually a piece of junk, but there was something exciting about discovering a prize. I recall back in 1969 there was a record on the back of a cereal box. You carefully cut it out and you had a record. The one I had was “Sugar Sugar” by the Archies. That was the number one song of the year. And it was so cool to play that on my record player. The Jackson 5 had one, and there were probably others, but I had a winner.

My older brother and I loved Quisp and Quake, which were basically the same cereal shaped differently. We both sent away for a free giveaway . . . my brother’s was a cap like a miner, complete with a flashlight in the top; mine was a space beanie with a rotating propeller on the top. Both were very cool. I wish I still had either of them today but alas, if we didn’t constantly wear them, Mom threw them out. I sent away for many Quisp items over the years and was thrilled to see it back on the shelves. I bought a box a few years ago and it tasted the same as I remembered it. Then I remembered how awful sweet it was…no wonder I loved it.

I remember once many years ago I couldn’t find the prize inside the box. I was heartbroken and whined until Mom took the box back to the store for me and complained to the manager. She got a new box and I found the prize that was inside. It was a plastic thing that I promptly forgot about. I’d like to say I feel responsible for the behavior nowadays of my mom. It was that experience that created the consumer nightmare we have today. Mom has the reputation of wearing down a perky customer service representative to the point they will give her anything she demands just to get her off the phone. She has gone through FIVE Kurieg coffee makers because they won’t brew exactly 10 ounces of coffee (sidenote: she would never drink 10 ounces in one setting . . . it’s the principle of it all!)

I wished I saved all the cereal prizes over the years -- for nostalgic reasons as well as monetary reasons. I haven’t had a bowl of cereal in years. My sister feeds it to her kids all hours of the day. I’m sure they still love it and will have it when they are on their own. There is something addictive about it, plus it brings back happy memories. I tend to go to the less sugary ones. My older brother used to drink the left-over sugary milk. That tops my list of the most vomitious things to do. My brother knew it bugged me and he did it all the time in front of me just to get a reaction.

He, by the way, used to take a big spoonful of mashed potatoes covered in corn and gravy, and eat that in front of me. That is the main reason I have to leave the house whenever KFC runs their chicken bowl specials on TV. I don’t like my food to touch. I know, it all ends up together in my stomach anyway, but I don’t like to see it or eat it that way. Yet, I love casseroles. Go figure. My life would have been better if I had divided plates growing up, but they were out of the question. Today I have a few divided plates that I use to prevent the corn juice and mashed potatoes from meeting . . . as God intended!