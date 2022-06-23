A Paws for Pets -- Tipsey, the little Tortie that could

Tipsey’s journey with York Adopt A Pet and me started when I saw a post on one of the rehoming pet pages on Facebook.

The post was a familiar one. I had seen it at couple of weeks prior. A woman was trying to find a home for her disabled cat. She posted pictures and a video and described what the cat was like. I knew a home might be hard to find for a pet with a disability, so I sent her a message.The young woman was working two jobs and still having a hard time making ends meet, so she had to move in with a roommate. Unfortunately, the roommate was allergic to cats.

She had asked friends and family, but no one was able to take the Tipsey. She had tried multiple shelters and unfortunately all were full, especially with kitten season being in full swing. I gave her a couple of suggestions and she was so appreciative that someone would take a minute to try and help her. When my suggestions didn't work out, I texted her and said, "We'll take her." She drove 2 1/2 hours to bring the cat to YAAP, crying and thanking us for taking her baby in. Here is Tipsey’s story.

Tipsey is a 5-year-old Tortie who was born with Cerebellar Hypoplasia, also known as wobbly cat syndrome. It is caused by a virus that the mother cat has and it affects her babies during their development. It stops the growth of the part of the brain (cerebellum) which is responsible for movement and coordination. Severity of the symptoms depends on how far along the kitten is in development. Symptoms can include head tremors, a jerky walk or side to side swaying. The good news is that this disease is not contagious, does not cause the cat pain and it will not progress.

Tipsey is sweet and loving and at times sassy! She's a talker and not afraid to let you know what's on her mind. She loves petting and playing. She enjoys crumpled up balls of papers as much as any toy. She will sit on your lap for a minute and then she's off and running. She falls down often, but bounces right back up. She enjoys sitting in a cat tree, enjoying the view or taking a nap. I am currently fostering her, trying to get to know her better.

She will need a safe environment, perhaps one with carpeted floors and a way to prevent her from going down stairs. She has no idea that anything is wrong with her and wants to lead a normal life. She deserves a loving, safe home.

If you are looking for a very sweet cat that will bring you nothing but joy and entertainment and have the home she needs, please contact me at 402-362-3964 for more information or complete and submit an adoption application at yorkadoptapet.com. Tipsey’s adoption fee will be waived for the home that fits all of her needs.

