YORK — “All together now” is York Memorial Kilgore Library’s theme for its summer reading program that promotes generosity and service throughout the community of York. The program began on May 27 with a kick off picnic and will wrap up with the program’s finale on July 8 at 1 p.m.

Throughout their Kindness Club program, the youth are invited to complete a reading challenge alongside doing random acts of kindness on their own like picking up litter when they see it, giving a family member a compliment, donating toys, books, or clothes to a shelter or drawing a picture for a friend.

Club instructor Janey Due said, “Our main focus is to encourage kindness within our community, friendships and families.”

Last week, the students decorated kindness rocks to give to someone they care about. This week, they crafted friendship bracelets. The kindness club is instructed by Due and library summer intern Elizabeth Beauchamp.

“Everything they are making here will go to someone else whether that be a family or friend” said Due.

Due said they also emphasize the importance of mental health. Every Tuesday they start the afternoon off with a self-guided meditation lead by Due and soothing music.

York Kilgore Library’s weekly activities include their Kindness Club on Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Book Buddies on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., Family Storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. and Gaming for teens and tweens on Fridays at 2 p.m..

They also have special events coming up: Build-A-Buddy Workshop on Saturday, June 10 from 1:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Reptiles of Nebraska on June 24 put on by Nebraska Game and Parks, and the Jeff Quinn Magic Show on June 29 at 3:30 p.m.