YORK – The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has increased by 15 since last Friday morning.
The cumulative number of cases in the health district has now reached 322, with 88 of those cases being classified as active. There have been 232 full recoveries. There have been two deaths – both were in Seward County.
York County’s cumulative case number has reached 95, which is six higher than the total before the weekend began.
Seward County’s cumulative case number has reached 134, which is four higher than the total before the weekend began.
The cumulative case number in Butler County has reached 67, an increase by three.
And Polk County’s cumulative case number is at 26, which is just a one-case increase.
Since the pandemic began four people from York County have had to be hospitalized for COVID-19. Seward County has had seven hospitalizations. There have been three hospitalizations in Butler and three hospitalizations in Polk County. It should be noted that none of these people were hospitalized in facilities that existed within this health district – they were all transferred somewhere else.
Two people have required being on a ventilator in Butler County and one person has required that type of treatment in Seward County. Ventilator treatment has not been required for any of the patients from Polk or York Counties.
The age group of those in their 20s continues to hold the most cases – although there have been cases in all ages groups as of this time.
Gender-wise, it’s been a pretty much equal infection rate among males and females.
Meanwhile, the risk dial for the Four Corners Health District remains in the yellow category, which indicates moderate risk. It has been inching toward the orange zone – which indicates high risk – but it has not reached that point.
Moderate risk is also indicated numerically. Zero to one indicates low risk, 1-2 indicates moderate risk, 2-3 indicates high risk and 3-4 indicates severe risk. The risk dial for the district is currently at 1.81.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.