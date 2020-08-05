YORK – According to information from the Four Corners Health District, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in this four-county jurisdiction has now reached 270.
The number of recovered/inactive cases in the district has now reached 184.
The majority of the ongoing increase at this time is being seen in Seward County. Health officials said earlier this week that two “clusters” have occurred in that county and both situations involved “celebratory parties involving family and friends.” There have also been other sporadic cases in Seward County that are not related to these clusters and have been determined to be community spread.
The cumulative number of cases in Seward County is now at 113.
The number of cases in York County is now at 75, which is only a one-person increase over the past day.
Butler County’s cumulative total has increased to 59, which is also only a one-person increase over the past day.
And Polk County’s cumulative total remains at 23.
Information from the health district indicates that the largest majority of cases in the four-county area have involved people in their 20s – although it should be noted that there have been cases in all age groups.
It is also indicated that hospitalizations have been low – there have been six people from Seward County that have had to be hospitalized, two from York County, three from Butler County and three from Polk County.
Meanwhile, the risk dial for the Four Corners District remains in the yellow zone – which indicates moderate risk. On the risk dial, the color green indicates low risk, the color orange indicates elevated risk and red indicates a “severe pandemic outbreak.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.