YORK – The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has now reached 275, according to officials with the Four Corners Health Department.
While the recent spike in cases has been mostly in Seward County in the last week, there are new cases in all four counties within the district.
In the past two days, Seward County has seen five new cases for a total of 114. There have been 67 recoveries there.
There are now four new cases in York County, bringing the total here to 78. There have been 59 recoveries in this county.
There is one new case in Polk County, bringing the total there to 24 with 18 recoveries.
And there is one new case in Butler County, bringing the total there to 59 with 51 recoveries.
Of the 275 cumulative cases in the health district (since the pandemic began), 195 people have fully recovered.
During Thursday morning’s community sector update, Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall said “Seward County has really added to our numbers, as we’ve seen in the last few weeks. Last week, we had 54 new cases in our district. Seward County had 37 cases last week. York County had 10 cases last week, so York County is also contributing to this as well but the numbers aren’t quite as high.”
Regarding positivity rate, McDougall said two weeks ago it climbed to 4.83 percent overall. “Last week it went up to 8.41 percent. That’s a definite jump. So that is concerning to us.
“Since July 27, we’ve had six people hospitalized with COVID and in York County we had two hospitalized,” she said, noting that there’s been a wide range of ages regarding those who have had to have hospital care. “It’s not just people in their 70s and 80s, it’s also some of the younger folks as well.”
York General CEO Jim Ulrich noted that none of the people in the district who have required hospitalization have been hospitalized locally – all have been transferred to larger hospitals elsewhere that can provide that specialized care.
“Regarding the directed health measures, we have new orders again,” she said. “We are remaining in Phase 3 for August, so nothing is changing, largely due to the higher number of cases. We have had some outbreaks in Seward County that increased our numbers, as I said earlier, and both of those clusters were related to parties where people were together and gathering without face coverings and social distancing.
“We also are seeing some cases that are connected to others in York County and we will be probably talking more about that in the future, once we get some of the information sorted out,” McDougall said. “We will be able to use what we are learning in York County now, to serve us well in the future.
“With the risk dial, today is the day we gather all our data and set it again tomorrow,” she continued. “For past couple weeks we’ve been in mid-yellow range, but I believe it will be moving up more toward orange due to positivity rate and the increased number of cases.
“Regarding schools, with many of the cases, when students are impacted, and staff, we’ve been working hard to make sure information is shared,” McDougall said. “The plans are pretty much done at this point and we really appreciate all the collaboration that has gone on. Please help support them in what they are doing, they have a tough job and we admire them greatly.”
