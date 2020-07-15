YORK – The past three-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by eight in the Four Corners Health District, according to local health officials.
Right now, there are 35 active cases in the district.
In the past three days, according to Four Corners officials, Seward County has had five new cases – bringing the total cumulative number there to 56. Of those, 34 people have fully recovered.
York County now has two new cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 51. Of that number, 42 people have fully recovered. That means there are nine people who are sick with COVID-19 in York County at this time.
Butler County had one new case over the past three days, bringing the total there to 53. Currently, there are four people who are considered to have active cases.
And Polk County’s cumulative total of cases remains at 12 with 11 full recoveries.
Meanwhile, testing continues. It should be noted that testing is not just being performed on people who are showing symptoms or have been exposed. Testing is also now part of pre-medical procedure protocol, which increases the number of tests being administered.
In York County, 1,404 people have been tested since the pandemic began. In Seward County, 1,272 people have been tested. In Butler County, 657 people have been tested. And in Polk County, 395 people have been tested for COVID-19.
All totaled, in the Four Corners Health District, there have been 3,728 people tested since the pandemic began – with 172 people found to be positive.
Meanwhile, the “risk dial” provided by Four Corners gauges the amount of risk for people in the health district at this time. The dial at this time is in the yellow category which indicates moderate risk. During the week of June 25, the dial was in the green category indicating low risk. But that moved up to yellow during the week of July 2 and has remained there since.
Four Corners Health officials update the dial each Thursday, based on many factors including new case numbers, resources, hospitalizations, etc.
The risk dial may be viewed on the Four Corners website at fourcorners.ne.gov.
