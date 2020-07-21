YORK – There are now five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health District, according to local health officials.
One new case is in York County, which brings the cumulative total here to 59. There are currently eight cases considered to be active as 52 people have fully recovered.
There are two new cases in Seward County, bringing the cumulative total there to 61. There are currently 10 cases considered to be active as 51 people have fully recovered.
Butler County has one new case, bringing the cumulative total to 55. Fifty people have recovered.
And after a long period of time with no new cases, Polk County now has a new COVID-19 case, bringing the cumulative total there to 13. The earlier 12 cases have ended in full recovery.
The cumulative total of cases in the Four Corners Health District is now 188, with 164 recoveries.
The health district is currently providing a “risk dial” on its website, which gauges the amount of risk based on new cases, resources, testing, hospitalizations, etc. The color green indicates low risk, the color yellow indicates moderate risk, the color orange indicates high risk and the color red indicates severe risk.
At this time, the Four Corners Health District is in the yellow.
However, the numeric rating regarding risk has increased.
The numeric rating from 0-1 indicates low risk; 1-2 indicates moderate risk; 2-3 indicates high risk; and 3-4 indicates severe risk.
The week of June 25, the health district’s risk rating was .081. That increased to 1.16 the week of July 2; then to 1.22 the week of July 9. The rating at this time is 1.5.
